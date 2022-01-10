Iran says obstacles to dev't of transport, energy ties with Turkmenistan resolved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Iran attaches special importance to close relations with neighboring countries, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing the Iranian President Office's official website.

He made the remark during a meeting with Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

Raisi stressed that Tehran-Ashgabat relations are developing.

'Taking useful and effective steps in political, economic, cultural and social relations will serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries," Raisi said.

The president also added that obstacles on the development of cooperation between the two countries in the transport and energy sectors have been removed and conditions have been created for further expansion of relations between the two countries.

"Tehran welcomes the strengthening of cooperation in energy, trade and other areas, and does not see any restrictions in this regard," he said.

During the meeting, Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Serdar Berdimuhamedov said that Turkmenistan intends to further develop relations with Iran in various fields, including gas, transport, economy and trade.

"Turkmenistan wants to open a new historical page in relations with Iran and has prepared various proposals for the development of comprehensive cooperation, especially in trade and transit. In this regard, contracts are expected to be signed and implemented during the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Iran,” he said.

