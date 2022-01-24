Azerbaijani Small & Medium Business Dev't Agency talks about its activities in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) signed 12 memorandums with various partner structures to study best practices in the provision of support and services in 2021, Orkhan Mammadov, the agency’s board chairman, said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at a press conference on the results of last year.

According to him, the mentioned work was done to expand ties and implement joint projects.

"Besides, by organizing these events, we attracted potential foreign partners to the country, organized meetings between investors and local businessmen interested in cooperation," he noted.

"Moreover, business trips were organized to nine countries, and two international events (Azerbaijan Investment and Cultural Summit and the 25th International Business Forum) were held," added Mammadov.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev