Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency discloses number of start-up certificates issued in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan received 66 applications related to the issuance of start-up certificates to businessmen in 2021, Chairman of the Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov said on Jan. 24 at a press conference dedicated to 2021, Trend reports.

“The Agency issued 32 such start-up certificates in 2021,” Mammadov said. “Eight meetings of the expert council were organized during the reporting period.”

The chairman of the board stressed that to date, 32 start-up certificates have been issued to the small and medium businesses (for agriculture and agribusiness, mobile applications, financial technologies, online platforms, production sectors that include innovative solutions, e-commerce projects).

“These certificates exempt small and medium businesses from paying income tax and profit tax from innovation activity for a period of three years,” Mammadov said.

