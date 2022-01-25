Azerbaijan's Alat port receives first container train from Uzbekistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:
Azerbaijan’s ADY Container LLC delivered the first container train on the Asaka-Baku route, Trend reports citing the company.
According to the company, the cargo is intended for one of the factories for the production of cars in Azerbaijan.
"The first train of 50 containers, which departed from the Asaka logistics center in Uzbekistan, arrived at the port of Alat. The 40-foot containers loaded with spare car parts were delivered through the Khodzhadavlet border station to the port of Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan, and from there across the Caspian Sea to the Azerbaijani port of Alat," the company said.
The container trains will move along the mentioned route regularly.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging'
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company turns on all "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transmission lines
President Ilham Aliyev presents Istiglal Order to Chairperson of Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with Iranian minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Fatma Sattarova on 100th birthday anniversary (PHOTO)