Azerbaijan's Alat port receives first container train from Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s ADY Container LLC delivered the first container train on the Asaka-Baku route, Trend reports citing the company.

According to the company, the cargo is intended for one of the factories for the production of cars in Azerbaijan.

"The first train of 50 containers, which departed from the Asaka logistics center in Uzbekistan, arrived at the port of Alat. The 40-foot containers loaded with spare car parts were delivered through the Khodzhadavlet border station to the port of Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan, and from there across the Caspian Sea to the Azerbaijani port of Alat," the company said.

The container trains will move along the mentioned route regularly.