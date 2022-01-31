Iran`s SEO opens Center for Implementation of Capital Market Rules and Regulations

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 31

Trend:

The Legal Deputy of the Securities and Exchange Organization of Iran (SEO) established a "Center for Codification, Revision, and Implementation of Capital Market Rules and Regulations", Trend reports citing IRNA.

Setting up up-to-date, transparent, and efficient regulations for the capital market is among the important missions of SEO.

In order to accomplish this mission, the SEO established the Center for Codification, Revision, and Implementation of Capital Market Rules and Regulations.