Azerbaijan starts training on Youth Business Workshop project in Jalilabad district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

Training has started in Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad district under the Youth Business Workshop project, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The project is being implemented by the SMBDA, the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the State Agency for Vocational Education under the Ministry of Education.

The current trainings are attended by young people receiving vocational education in Jalilabad.

During the training at the Jalilabad vocational secondary school, which will last for a week, its participants will receive basic knowledge on entrepreneurship, sales, corporate governance, and digital skills.

The goal of the Youth Business Workshop project, the implementation of which covers 2021-2023, is to develop business skills and promote entrepreneurship among young people receiving vocational education.

Besides, the project is aimed at ensuring self-employment, increasing the number of young people with vocational training among micro and small businessmen, supporting new business initiatives, and rising interest in vocational education.

The project covers such areas as crop and animal husbandry, tourism, carpet weaving, and agricultural services.