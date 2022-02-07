Iran launches intelligent sorting system in postal service

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.7

Trend:

The biggest intelligent sorting system in Iran's postal services has been inaugurated by the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The smart system in the distribution and processing center in Tehran was launched due to the increasing need to develop the infrastructure in the country's postal services.

The government agenda is to promote the country's postal network, operate smart distribution, and improve the routing system.

Online orders have increased during the Covid outbreak, and the number of postal packages has grown 30 percent requiring faster delivery and better services.