Azerbaijan unveils income of AzerGold company from sale of gold and silver in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC gained 188.3 million manat ($110.8 million) from the sale of gold and silver in 2021, Zakir Ibrahimov, chairman of the board of AzerGold CJSC, said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2021 and the upcoming tasks of the company, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov said that the company’s income from the sale of gold and silver increased by 0.4 percent year on year.

“The company sold 60,000 ounces of gold and 133,000 ounces of silver in 2021,” the chairman added. “AzerGold has sold gold and silver in the amount of more than 755 million manat ($444 million) over the past five years.”