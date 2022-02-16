Iran shares data on trade turnover with US

Business 16 February 2022 11:27 (UTC+04:00)
Iran shares data on trade turnover with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran's trade turnover with the US increased by 18.1 percent in value, while decreased by 7.3 percent in volume, during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through December 21, 2021), compared to the same period last Iranian year, Trend reports via the report of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).

According to the report, the trade turnover between the two countries for the reporting period amounted to about 12,000 tons worth about $69.6 million.

Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, the figure stood at 13,000 tons worth about $58.9 million.

Over 9 months, Iran exported 214 tons of goods worth about $249,000 to the US. The exports increased 2.5 times in value and 13 times in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

So, Iran's exports to the US for the same period last Iranian year amounted to 15.5 tons worth $70,400.

In addition, Iran imported about 11,900 tons of goods worth $69.3 million from the US in 9 months, which is an increase of 17.8 percent in value, while a decrease of 8.8 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, the imports stood at 13,000 tons of worth $58.8 million.

