Azerbaijan unveils loans issued to SMEs for agriculture

Business 18 February 2022 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan unveils loans issued to SMEs for agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture issues soft loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the amount of up to one million manat ($588,235), Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Leyla Mammadova said during a conference entitled "Innovative activity of SMEs during the stabilization of economic growth in the post-COVID-19 pandemic", Trend reports.

Mammadova said that the preferential microloans in the amount of up to 15,000 manat ($8,823) are issued to businessmen for a period of three years without collateral.

“Moreover, our agency allocates preferential loans to the businessmen working in micro-businesses in the amount of up to 30,000 manat ($17,647) for a period of three years, as well as to the businessmen working in medium-sized businesses - up to 100,000 manat ($58,823),” deputy chairperson added. “The agency also issues long-term loans for a period of five years in the amount of up to 200,000 manat ($117,647) to the businessmen working in medium-sized businesses while to big enterprises for the purchase of equipment and machinery - up to one million manat ($588,235).”

The Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture has paid subsidies worth 61.8 million manat ($36.3 million) to 159,500 farmers this week for the autumn crops of 2021-2022.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan eyes to restore pomegranate cultivation in liberated lands - PPEAA
Azerbaijan eyes to restore pomegranate cultivation in liberated lands - PPEAA
P&amp;O Maritime Logistics updates on works on Karabagh field
P&O Maritime Logistics updates on works on Karabagh field
P&amp;O Maritime Logistics talks on ongoing work at ACG, Shah Deniz
P&O Maritime Logistics talks on ongoing work at ACG, Shah Deniz
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey continues supporting just cause of its friends and brothers, such as Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 14:46
India delegation heads to Namibia to discuss cheetah translocation Other News 14:45
Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries prioritizes contributing to Turkmen economic development Oil&Gas 14:44
Azerbaijan eyes to restore pomegranate cultivation in liberated lands - PPEAA Business 14:40
Azerbaijan reveals ticket prices for F1 Grand Prix Society 14:11
Turkey shares number of Azerbaijani companies registered in country Turkey 14:05
P&O Maritime Logistics updates on works on Karabagh field Oil&Gas 14:00
Kazakhstan's coal production down Business 13:57
P&O Maritime Logistics talks on ongoing work at ACG, Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 13:53
LUKOIL completes deal on acquiring interest in Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 13:38
Azerbaijan unveils loans issued to SMEs for agriculture Business 13:37
Georgia's external public debt down Georgia 13:33
MOL Group increases capex in exploration & production Oil&Gas 13:30
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss transboundary water project Business 13:25
India-UAE virtual summit on Feb 18 an important event: MEA Other News 13:20
Azerbaijani Ateshgah Life company registers decrease in insurance payments in 2021 Economy 13:19
Turkmen Khazar consortium opens tender to purchase cable extensions Tenders 13:18
Georgia sees decrease in unemployment rate Georgia 13:16
Turkmen state concern opens tender to buy material, technical resources for plants Tenders 13:14
Uzbekneftegaz JSC puts new gas pipeline into operation at Kaltakir field Uzbekistan 13:13
MOL Group sees significant increase in net sales revenue Oil&Gas 13:06
Azerbaijan begins design work for building gas pipelines in liberated Shusha, Aghdam Economy 12:59
Azerbaijan's Qarabagh football club to appeal to UEFA over Armenian provocation Society 12:52
China NEV sales drop 18.6% in January after subsidy cut Other News 12:45
Norwegian Air swings to profit after restructuring Europe 12:44
ICYF-ERC organized initial stage of International Championship of Debates in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 12:43
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 12:43
Head of executive power must visit all villages and meet with people - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:42
We did not receive single manat as assistance from anyone for revival of Karabakh and Zangazur - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:36
We are completely economically independent, don't need any loans - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:33
Russian Defense Minister to hold phone talks with his US counterpart on February 18 Russia 12:31
High post is not great privilege, but great responsibility - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:31
Necessary to help businessmen, rather than to hamper them - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:30
If we say that all issues of Baku city resolved, then, of course, we'd will be mistaken - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:30
Kazakhstan reports decrease in monetary base value Kazakhstan 12:30
Israel to limit number of flyDubai flights over security spat Israel 12:22
Over 100,000 people in Kyrgyzstan receive booster dose Kyrgyzstan 12:18
Situation in Azerbaijani districts must be thoroughly analyzed and special attention must be paid to existing problems - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:17
Uzbekistan shares data on industrial production for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 12:09
Zangazur corridor to connect Turkic countries both strategically and economically - SMBDA Politics 12:07
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly-appointed heads of Nizami, Narimanov and Kurdamir districts in video format (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:03
SOCAR Kulevi Oil Terminal announces tender on high-voltage circuit breakers, cables purchase Tenders 11:58
Kazakhstan developing program to increase population’s income Kazakhstan 11:57
MOL Group reduces natural gas production Oil&Gas 11:56
TurkPA countries ready to support Azerbaijan in restoring liberated areas Politics 11:54
Azerbaijani engineering troops holding practical classes (VIDEO) Society 11:51
Georgia's Economy Ministry talks fuel price increase regulation Georgia 11:50
Armenian fans resort to provocations at Marseille - Qarabag football match (PHOTO) Society 11:48
Hungarian MOL Group increases crude oil output Oil&Gas 11:45
Turkmenistan discusses upcoming election with OSCE, OTS Business 11:19
Azerbaijani government cooperating with SMBDA to create new business support tools Business 11:18
Uzbek and Chinese companies to co-op in production of electric cars Uzbekistan 11:10
Renault to accelerate state aid repayment after swinging back to profit Europe 11:04
Georgian Parliament approves ADB’s loan for urban infrastructure development Georgia 11:01
MOL Group’s capex on dev’t of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli up Oil&Gas 10:42
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan Sigorta's insurance payments surge in 2021 Economy 10:40
Dushanbe City Hall and SUE Smart City to build the first IT Park in Tajikistan Tajikistan 10:35
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 10:33
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens for equipment repair Tenders 10:30
WB to support Uzbekistan in modernizing national statistical system Uzbekistan 10:27
Turkmenistan-Belarus service turnover drops in 2021 Business 10:26
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via its third biggest port in January 2022 Turkey 10:26
MOL Group reduces production at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 10:16
UAE allows cooperative associations to list shares Arab World 10:10
Georgia works with private sector on new construction support program - minister Georgia 10:09
Turkey names number of ships received by Aliaga port in January 2022 Turkey 10:09
India has walked the talk on climate issues: EU Cliimate Policy Chief Other News 10:02
Kazakhstan's president to announce investigation results of January riots Kazakhstan 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 18 Finance 09:50
Azerbaijan discloses number of people included in int’l most wanted list due to tragedy in Garadaghly village Politics 09:49
Tesla changes S.Korea ads after antitrust probe faulted batteries US 09:46
Azerbaijan reveals cargo traffic by all modes of transport for January 2022 Transport 09:43
CEC registers another candidate for upcoming presidential elections in Turkmenistan Business 09:36
Georgia names its main ferroalloys suppliers Georgia 09:34
Co-chairs of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic co-op hold meeting Economy 09:21
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Uzbekistan despite global pandemic Finance 09:19
Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April Other News 08:56
Turkmenistan and UK keep talks on potential projects afloat Business 08:36
Kyrgyzstan reports 41 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 08:14
Iran, Italy discuss regional and international cooperation Iran 08:02
Oil prices fall amid Iran talks, Ukraine crisis Oil&Gas 07:46
Turkey confirms 92,406 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:16
Small plane crashes at Hooks Airport in U.S. Texas US 06:34
Canada approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults Other News 05:53
Swiss president tests positive for COVID-19 World 05:11
Turkish delegation meets Israeli officials ahead of Herzog’s visit Turkey 04:50
Germany set to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by March 20 Europe 04:21
IS local leader killed in western Iraq: military World 03:35
Death toll in Brazil's Petropolis reaches 104 after rains trigger mudslides Other News 02:55
Azerbaijani Qarabagh FK plays first match in UEFA Conference League playoffs Society 02:15
Turkey's Central Bank keeps interest rate stable Turkey 01:47
Armenian fans resort to provocations in Marseille - Qarabag match Society 01:14
Israel economy minister to visit Morocco to sign cooperation agreement Israel 00:59
Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation eyes new contracting with Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 00:14
EU drug regulators to discuss Merck COVID-19 antiviral pill next week World 17 February 23:36
Azerbaijani ministry comments on rumors about search in houses of truck drivers behind artificial traffic jam Society 17 February 23:18
Canada's Trudeau calls protesters' blockade an economic threat Other News 17 February 22:56
US defence secretary, Georgian defence minister discuss strategic cooperation Georgia 17 February 22:45
Turkish health minister expects more decline in COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 17 February 22:20
Iran’s top negotiator meets E3 representatives Iran 17 February 22:11
All news