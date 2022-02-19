Turkmenistan develops program related to tobacco control

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan has developed a national program to free the country from tobacco for 2022-2025, Trend reports citing Orient News.

The program was developed by Turkmenistan’s Health and Medical Industry Ministry, together with other relevant departments and international organizations.

The national program calls for the development of common national standards in the field of tobacco control, as well as the establishment of special control over policy implementation in the field of tobacco control.

In addition, it provides for measures to reduce the population's need for tobacco products, increasing the availability of medical services to treat nicotine addiction, expanding international cooperation in the field of tobacco control.

The new program should help reduce the incidence of bad habits and increase Turkmen citizens’ average life expectancy.