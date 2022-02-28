Turkmenistan forms polling stations abroad for upcoming presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan organized 41 polling stations at its embassies and consulates in 30 countries around the world as part of active preparations for the presidential election on March 12, Trend reports via Turkmen media.

This was discussed during a meeting between Rashid Meredov, Turkmen Foreign Affairs Minister and the country's diplomatic corps located abroad.

Earlier during the extraordinary meeting of the People’s Council, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders and instructed the CEC to begin preparations for holding early presidential elections.

Turkmenistan has registered nine candidates for the snap presidential election. Three of them were nominated by political parties and six by initiative groups of citizens.