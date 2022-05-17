Iran and Slovakia to expand trade ties

TEHRAN, Iran, May 17. Iran is seeking to expand bilateral economic ties with Slovakia, said the Deputy Foreign Minister, Mehdi Safari, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"Iran and Slovakia can cooperate in energy, petrochemical, medical industries, food, innovative technology, development of corona vaccines and startups," he said during a meeting with Slovakian counterpart Ingrid Brocková.

Slovakia’s Deputy Foreign Minister also expressed hope that holding a joint economic commission would be an essential step in developing trade cooperation between the two countries.