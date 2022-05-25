Iran signs several documents with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Three cooperation documents were signed between Iran and Russia in Tehran on May 25, 2022, Trend reports citing Shana News Agency.

According to the report, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak have signed a joint cooperation document of the Iran-Russia Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission.

In addition, the CEO of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Morteza Shah-Mirzaei and a representative of the Russian Chemists Union signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of petrochemical products, equipment, technical knowledge and startup cooperation.

At the same time, Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Shahriar Afandizadeh and Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia Dmitry Zverev signed the 12th protocol of the working group on transport cooperation between the two countries.

On May 5, 2022, a meeting between Iran and Russia was held in Tehran with the participation of officials and businessmen of the two countries.

The meeting focused on increasing cooperation between the two countries in energy, agriculture, transit, banking and other fields.

Iranian and Russian officials have agreed to take steps to increase trade between the two countries to $40 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur