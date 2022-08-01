Uzbekistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan to discuss prospects of co-op in various fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Uzbekistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan will discuss the prospects of cooperation in the fields of investment, innovation, transport and communication, Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan Sherzod Asadov said, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

According to him, the heads of the ministries of foreign affairs, trade and transport of Uzbekistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan will discuss the issues of further development in interregional cooperation within the framework of the meeting planned for August 2, 2022.

“This is a completely new mechanism of cooperation,” Asadov noted, reminding that the discussions will be held in accordance to the agreements reached earlier by the heads of three countries.

The meeting of Azerbaijan’s, Uzbekistan’s and Türkiye’s ministers of foreign affairs, economy and transport will be held on August 2 2022 in Tashkent.

Uzbekistan’s side will be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Jamshid Hojaev and the Minister of Transport Ilhom Mahkamov.

Azerbaijan is expected to be represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and ministers of economic fields of the government.