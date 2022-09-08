Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry prepared several investment projects on Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Over 1,100 appeals for participation in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories were received by the Call Center of the Ministry of Economy which includes the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the acting head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev told Trend.

"Today, the number of appeals from international organizations alone exceeds 1,100. Basically, these are contracts for work. At the same time, there are several appeals for investment projects," Abdullayev said.

Besides, according to him, the Ministry of Economy, AZPROMO and other relevant structures have prepared more than 10 investment projects in various fields for Azerbaijan’s Karabakh.

"These projects are presented to investors for their further implementation. Extensive work is underway in this direction. Moreover, the strategy for attracting foreign investments to the country has already entered the final stage. Another document essential for investors is being prepared in this direction," he added.