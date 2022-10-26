Azerbaijan establishes close cooperation with regional partners - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan is a country that has established close cooperation with its regional partners, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov said at a press conference in Geneva, Trend reports on October 26.

Iskandarov pointed out that Azerbaijan also continues the process of a peaceful settlement with Armenia.

"It was here, in Switzerland, that the first direct meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place, without any mediation from outside. We are proud of this and hope that such positive steps will continue," added the ambassador.