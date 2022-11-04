Azerbaijani committee preparing master plans for restoration of liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan is working on the preparation of general plans for the restoration of the liberated territories, the Committee’s Deputy Chairman Ilgar Isbatov said on November 4, Trend reports.

Isbatov made the remark during a scientific-practical conference dedicated to the anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

According to him, during the occupation, Armenia damaged 13,197 hectares of forests, 7,000 public facilities, 693 schools, 927 libraries and hundreds of other facilities.

"The committee continues to collect information about the destruction inflicted by Armenia during the occupation," added the official.

The scientific-practical conference held at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction was attended by representatives of local universities, scientific organizations and specialized institutions.

Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Professor Gulchohra Mammadova, Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev, and Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan (CAERC), Professor of Economics Vusal Gasimli delivered reports at the event.