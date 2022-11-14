Iran and Qatar's agreements for transportation during World Cup games not signed yet - official

TEHRAN, Iran, November 14. Iran and Qatar's agreements for transportation during World Cup games have not been operational, said the chairman of the logistics committee in the Iran Chamber of Commerce Ali Hosseini, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Iran’s Ambassador in Qatar has previously announced agreements between the two countries, while the Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development has visited Doha to boost ties during the World Cup games but the agreements have not reached any conclusion, he noted.

He underlined the necessity for creating infrastructures in Iranian ports to provide services for traveling passengers and cruise ships from Qatar.

According to the official, boosting maritime transportation could increase Iran’s food export to Qatar and improve trade between its southern ports and the Persian Gulf states.