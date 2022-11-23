Women entrepreneurship has huge potential for Azerbaijan's development - SMBDA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The potential of women's entrepreneurship for the sustainable development of Azerbaijan is great, said the Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Orkhan Mammadov, at the 5th forum, "New opportunities: 'Green Light' to Women Entrepreneurs", Trend reports.

"By taking advantage of the country's favorable business environment, as well as the country's created opportunities for entrepreneurship and state support mechanisms, women entrepreneurs can positively contribute to Azerbaijan's economy and employment. The Agency highly appreciates the activities of women entrepreneurs, and their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country, and it will always support them within its mandate," said Mammadov.

According to him, a "Power of Women in Business" project has been launched since October 2022 with the joint organization of the SMB Development Agency and "Rabitabank" JCS.

"The aim of the project is to increase the role of women entrepreneurs in the state's economy, create conditions for their business activity, and expand access to concessional financial resources. About 4,000 women entrepreneurs participated in training that was organized throughout 2022 by the SMB development centers that are part of the agency," he added.