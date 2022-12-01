Azerbaijan's SMBDA, Bulgaria's SME Promotion Agency sign MoU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. A ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding between the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Bulgarian SME Promotion Agency was held in Baku, Trend reports.

From the Azerbaijani side, the document was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Orkhan Mammadov, and from the Bulgarian side, Boyko Takov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian SME Promotion Agency.

Moreover, the International Network for SMEs (INSME) and World Business Angel Investment Forum (WBAF) also signed the MoU. Executive Director of WBAF, Baybars Altuntas, and President of INSME, Sergio Arzeni signed the document.