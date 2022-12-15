Ambassador of EU shares data on number of European companies operation in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Currently, a total of 400 European companies are operating in Azerbaijan, said Ambassador of the EU to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko a press conference, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that companies from the EU contribute to the creation of new jobs in Azerbaijan.

"The European companies stimulate the creation of new jobs. In Azerbaijan, up to 2,000 new jobs were created with the support of companies from the EU," he noted.

Michalko also noted that next year the EU plans to continue investing in Azerbaijan's agribusiness and tourism sectors.