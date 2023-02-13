Azerbaijan, Israel carry out activities to further strengthen economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan and Israel may sign a memorandum on holding relevant events in Tel Aviv and Baku, which will further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, said Assistant to the President of the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation, Farid Velizade, at the Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum on the "Agriculture and Education" topic, Trend reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani government and the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation have prepared a document, that covers strengthening the development of agriculture.

He also noted that a commission has been established in the field of agriculture, which is aimed at strengthening human resources in the mentioned field.

"Our confederation is closely cooperating with embassies and chambers of commerce, within the framework of which we strengthen international cooperation," he said.

"I would like to note that a memorandum on holding relevant events in Israel and Azerbaijan may be signed in the future, which will further strengthen cooperation between our countries. Furthermore, it is planned to hold agricultural exhibitions in Azerbaijan in the coming months. In addition, it is also expected that our companies will take part in the international exhibitions," he added.