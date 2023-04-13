BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) recommends storing bank information in local cloud systems, Head of Information and Cyber​​Security Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elvin Shahverdiyev said, Trend reports.

Shahverdiyev made the remark during an event themed "Sustainable Development Technologies: Technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Cloud Solutions".

According to him, the CBA does not recommend storing the banks' information and customer information in foreign cloud systems.

"Azerbaijan has already formed a national cloud storage system, which can be used by almost all participants in the financial market," he added.

In December 2016, AZCLOUD cloud services were launched in Azerbaijan, presented on the basis of the first data center in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region of AzInTelecom LLC with TIER III, ISO 20000, ISO 22301 and ISO 27001 certificates.