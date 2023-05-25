IRICA records nearly three-fold increase in Iran’s non-oil exports to Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan increased by 2.7 times in value and 2.6 times in volume, during the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21 through April 20, 2023), compared to the same month last Iranian year, Trend reports via the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Within the 1st month, Iran exported 19,800 tons of non-oil products worth $13.4 million to Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Iran's export of non-oil products to Tajikistan stood at 7,470 tons worth $4.93 million in the first month of last Iranian year (March 21 through April 20, 2022).

Iran mainly exported petrochemical products, steel products, agricultural and food products and, etc. to Tajikistan in the first month.

In total, Iran exported about 279,000 tons of non-oil products worth approximately $79.6 million to Tajikistan in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), which is an increase of 86.2 percent in value and 87.6 percent in volume compared to the preceding year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

Overall, Iran exported about 10.5 million tons of non-oil products worth approximately $3.65 billion for the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21 through April 20, 2023).

This is a decrease of 12.9 percent in value, while an increase of 17.7 percent in volume compared to the same month in the last year.

