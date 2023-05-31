Signing of co-op documents between Iran, Turkmenistan reflects development of ties - President Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The signing of cooperation documents between Iran and Turkmenistan reflects the will of the officials of the two countries to develop relations, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an event dedicated to the signing of cooperation documents between Iran and Turkmenistan in Tehran on May 30, 2023. The Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow also attended the mentioned event.

Raisi noted that relations between Iran and Turkmenistan are developing on an upward trend. However, these relations are not considered sufficient and should be increased.

The president also added that conditions have arisen for both countries to continue cooperation in water and electricity exchange, transport and transit, customs cooperation and other fields. The signed documents are beneficial for the two countries, and the people of the two countries, as well as the region countries.

According to Raisi, the two countries attach importance to increasing cooperation on gas swap.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow said that cooperation between the Iran and Turkmenistan is important, especially in the fields of economy, energy, gas and electricity, transport, agriculture, environment.

The chairman expressed hopes that the signed documents will contribute further develop the cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan.

On May 30, 2023, five cooperation documents were signed between Iran and Turkmenistan in the fields of transit, energy, agriculture, electricity, and education.

---

