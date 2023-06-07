Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan got vast potential for facilitating mutual investment activity - minister

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 7. The economies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are very similar, Alibek Kuantyrov, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan said at a briefing on the eve of the Astana International Forum, while answering a question from Trend.

“Currently Azerbaijan ranks among top 15 main investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, below the actual potential. I have held several meetings with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, where we have addressed this issue,” he said.

The minister pointed out that both the countries have created a good base for cooperation development, intertwined by the Caspian Sea, close relations between the peoples and the heads of state.

“This is the base for further clinching our relations, especially being in the Organization of Turkic States, which also has us developing the Middle Corridor together. Speaking about other similarities, Azerbaijan’s oil fund has also become an example for us, when we were creating our fund. Currently, we are working closely on transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan,” he noted.

Kuantyrov added that Turkic Investment Fund also creates a good base for the development of bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.