Turkish Turan payment system plans to obtain license to operate in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Turkish ‘Turan Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi’ (Turan) payment system plans to obtain a license to operate in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Edgar Abdullayev, general director of United Payment LLC.

According to him, Turan Teknoloji LLC has already been established in Azerbaijan.

"After the adoption of the relevant legislative acts by the regulatory body of Azerbaijan, we will begin to provide e-wallet services. After Azerbaijan, we plan to open a Turan representative office in other Turkic-speaking countries, in particular in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan. We believe that this will be able to bring the economies of our countries closer, and will also simplify money transfers between Turkic-speaking countries," he said.

In addition, according to Abdullayev, today it is possible to make money transfers through "Turan" from Türkiye to Azerbaijan.

"Negotiations are underway with banks and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan to establish money transfers from Azerbaijan to Türkiye," he added.

Over 6,000 transactions, or about 1 million manat ($588,000), were carried out from Türkiye to Azerbaijan through the Turan payment system from January through May 2023.