French Alstom company to open training center in Azerbaijan’s Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. It is planned to open a training center of the French Alstom company in Azerbaijan’s Ganja district next year, Alstom Managing Director for Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan Elshan Zeynalov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the graduation ceremony of the Alstom Training Center (training center for specialists in the railway industry).

According to him, the railway sector is the driver of economic development in all countries.

"The railway industry has prospects for a very long time, and we are confident that our students will make a great contribution to the development of Azerbaijani railways and the transport sector as a whole," he said.