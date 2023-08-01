Value of Iran’s non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan soars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Iran's non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan increased by 83.3 percent in value and 21.1 percent in volume, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the report of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported nearly 11,700 tons of non-oil products worth approximately $13.4 million to Kyrgyzstan in 3 months.

Whereas, Iran's export of non-oil products to Kyrgyzstan stood at 9,630 tons worth $7.28 million in the same period of the last Iranian year.

Iran mainly exported petrochemical products, agricultural and industrial products, etc. to Kyrgyzstan over three months.

In the 3rd month of the current Iranian year alone (May 22 through June 21, 2023), Iran exported about 3,570 tons of non-oil products worth approximately $4.9 million to Kyrgyzstan.

Overall, Iran exported 35.5 million tons of non-oil products worth $12.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

This is a decrease of 8.84 percent in value, while an increase of 24.4 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

