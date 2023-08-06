Value of Iran's rice import halves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Iran's rice import decreased by 49 percent in value and 31 percent in volume, during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Trend reports.

As reflected in the data of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), more than 509,000 tons of rice worth $601 million were imported to Iran within 4 months.

Meanwhile, in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), Iran's rice import stood at about 1.8 million tons worth about $2.14 billion.

This is 192 percent more in value and 109 percent more in volume compared to the preceding Iranian year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

Overall, Iran imported 7.35 million tons of essential products worth $4.76 billion over the first 4 months of the current Iranian year, which is a decrease of 6.21 percent in value and 1.57 percent in volume, compared to the same period in the last year.

In general, 14 types of essential products (including wheat, barley, corn, cooking oil, rice, barley, raw sugar, dry tea, red meat and so on) were imported to Iran for the reporting period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur