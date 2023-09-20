Russia's Krasnoyarsk business delegation mapping out visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. A business delegation of the Krasnoyarsk region of Russian Federation is planned to visit Azerbaijan in 2024, as well as organize a return business mission of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to Krasnoyarsk, Trend reports.

According to the representative office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia in Azerbaijan, the conversation about this and in general about the region's interaction with Azerbaijan took place within the framework of the project of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia "An Hour with the Trade Representative".

Russian Trade Representative to Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov talked about priority sectors for Russian exporters, including machine building, pharmaceutical and food industries, construction materials, and digital technologies. The trade representative named construction and modernization of energy facilities, export of processing equipment for agro-industrial complexes, and light industry as promising areas.

Entrepreneurs from Krasnoyarsk were interested in opportunities to participate in specialized exhibitions in Baku, issues of logistics and payments for delivered products, and prospects for organizing joint ventures in Azerbaijan and the Krasnoyarsk region.

Also, the data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that Russia ranks third in the volume of trade turnover with Azerbaijan from January through August 2023—$2.7 billion (26.82 percent growth for the year).