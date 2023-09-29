Iran records growth in guaranteed wheat purchases in provinces by Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The amount of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran’s three provinces on the shores of the Caspian Sea - Golestan, Mazandaran and Gilan under a guarantee increased by 30 percent since the beginning of the current wheat harvesting season in the country (started March 28, 2023), compared to the same period last season, Trend reports.

According to the data of Iran’s Government Trading Corporation (GTC), a total of 675,000 tons of wheat were purchased from farmers under a guarantee in the mentioned 3 provinces within the specified period.

In total, the value of the wheat purchased in 3 provinces amounted to 101 trillion rials (about $2.4 billion), of which 77.4 trillion rials (about $1.84 billion) has been paid to farmers so far.

So, 556,000 tons of wheat were purchased from farmers in the Golestan Province of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the reporting period. This is 23 percent more than the same period last year. Golestan Province ranked the 6th in terms of guaranteed wheat purchasing in Iran.

Also, 118,000 tons of wheat were purchased from farmers under a guarantee in Mazandaran Province since the beginning of the current season, which is an increase of 42 percent compared to the same period last season. Mazandaran Province took the 20th place in terms of guaranteed purchase of wheat in the country.

At the same time, 637 tons of wheat were purchased under a guarantee in Gilan province during the mentioned period. This is an increase of 140 percent compared with the same period last year. Among Iran's provinces, Gilan Province took the last place in terms of guaranteed wheat purchasing.

Overall, 13 million tons of wheat are forecasted to be harvested in Iran for the current Iranian year (March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024). Of that amount, 8-8.5 million tons are estimated to be purchased by Iranian Government Trading Corporation (GTC).

Meanwhile, last Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through March 20, 2023), about 11.5 million tons of wheat were harvested in the country, of which 7.5 million tons were purchased by the GTC.

Last year, the price of 1 kg of wheat was set up at 115,000 rials (about $2.74), while, 1 kg of wheat is set at 150,000 rials (about $3.57) for the current season.

In total, wheat was planted on 5.95 million hectares of land in Iran in the current season. Of this, 3.96 million hectares accounted for dry-farming land, while 1.99 million hectares for ordinary agricultural land.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur