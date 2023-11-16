Azerbaijan invites Moldovan businessmen to invest in industrial zones on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Moldovan businessmen were invited to invest in industrial zones on the liberated territories Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan Economic Zones Development Agency said that a meeting took place in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park between the Deputy Chairman of the Agency's Board Seymur Adigozalov, and a delegation led by the Director of the Organization for Entrepreneurship Development (ODA) of Moldova Dumitru Pintea.

The meeting was also attended by the Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco.

During the meeting, Adigozalov briefed on the existing industrial zones in Azerbaijan, investment opportunities created for businessmen, and a presentation of the industrial zones was conducted.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of establishing connections between the ODA and the Economic Zones Development Agency, implementing joint business projects, exchanging experiences between business entities operating in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan and Moldova.

In general, 134 business entities have received the status of resident in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, and 68 of them have already started production activities.

The total volume of their investments is more than 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion).

