Azerbaijan's automated risk analysis system to operate in test mode soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Automated Risk Analysis System (ARAS) will operate in test mode in Azerbaijan from December 1, 2023, Deputy Chief of Staff of the State Customs Committee Kanan Asadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the ongoing Customs Business Forum 2023 (GBF23) in Baku.

"ARAS is an automated risk analysis system that uses machine learning algorithms based on artificial intelligence to assure rapid freight and vehicle border crossing, flexible customs clearance, and lowers operational expenses of economic entities owing to data pre-processing. The system will determine the relevant indicators of foreign economic activity participants, carriers, goods (vehicles), and set the participant's risk profile; the order of border crossing and customs clearance, the appropriate corridor (green, yellow, blue, red), and the release of goods will be assigned to them until the goods enter the country. The risk management system will determine the order," he noted.

