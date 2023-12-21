Azerbaijan Investment Company, Turkish Demiroren Holding to ink deal - executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) and Turkish Demiroren Holding will sign an agreement on construction of five hydroelectric power plants in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region in the last week of 2023, AIC executive director Ulvi Mansurov told Trend.

The project is expected to cost $15 million, according to him. He did not specify the capacity of the planned power plants.

Mansurov stated that AIC is working on a $35 million project with Turkish capital to develop a medication manufacturing plant by mid-2023.

He stated that the company is being developed in Azerbaijan's Pirallahi and plans to produce approximately 70 different types of pharmaceuticals.

Mansurov further stated that the pharmaceutical plant will be operational in 2026.

