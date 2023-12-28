Lukoil Absheron Exploration Limited shuts its branch in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Russian company Lukoil Absheron Exploration Limited has announced the closure of its representative office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the official representative of the company (date of state registration in Azerbaijan - 29.11.2021) is Elnur Gurbanov

Creditors can submit their claims within two months to the address: 13 Zeynalabdin Taghiyev street, Sabail district, Baku.

"Lukoil Absheron Exploration Limited" is a subsidiary of the Russian company "LUKOIL".

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel