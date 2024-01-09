Iran boosts domestic pickup truck manufacturing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Iran’s domestic pickup truck production increased by 36.2 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through December 21, 2023), compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

Data from Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade shows that Iran manufactured 120,839 pickup trucks in 9 months.

In the same period as the previous Iranian year, the country’s pickup truck output stood at 88,736 units.

Over the 9th month (November 23 through December 21, 2023), 14,106 pick-up trucks were manufactured in Iran, representing a 1.3 percent increase from 13,930 units in the same month last Iranian year.

There are three giant car manufacturing companies—Iran Khodro, Saipa, and Pars Khodr - operating in Iran. By implementing various projects, Iran intends to increase manufacturing in the auto industry.

Meanwhile, 989,913 various vehicles (including passenger cars, pick-up trucks, buses and minibuses, vans, trucks, trailers, and so on) were manufactured in Iran in 9 months. This is an increase of 12.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Overall, 125,507 pick-ups were manufactured in Iran for the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), which is an increase of 56 percent compared to 80,243 units in the preceding year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

