KOBİA to share experience with Kazakh Entrepreneurship Development Fund's specialists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The delegation of Kazakhstan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund JSC (DAMU) will visit Baku in late March 2024 within the framework of experience exchange program with specialists of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMB) of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBİA), Chairman of the Board of KOBİA Orkhan Mammadov said during the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"At the end of March 2024, we are waiting for the DAMU delegation to Baku to share the experience we have by creating SMB houses and other SMB development tools," Mammadov noted.

He reminded that DAMU and KOBİA have been cooperating since 2019, and in 2023 the Agency established cooperation with the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan.

"We are ready to strengthen our cooperation further, which promotes interaction between business entities of both countries.

We are interested in attracting foreign investors to Azerbaijan. Our specialists provide step-by-step assistance in organizing business, for this purpose, SMB development centers and SMB houses are functioning," he said.

KOBİA provides various grants for the implementation of research projects in the field of SMB development in Azerbaijan.

"For foreign investors, the search for suitable partners can also go through the "Friends of SMB" network in 45 regions of the country. The realization of business projects in Azerbaijan is also important in the liberated territories, where there is rich potential in various spheres, including tourism, agriculture, and energy. KOBİA has received over 1,700 applications from foreign companies wishing to start business in the liberated territories, including from Kazakhstan. This will further develop our strategic board chairmanship," the head of KOBİA emphasized.

