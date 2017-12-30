Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 25-29

30 December 2017 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $68.32 per barrel on Dec. 25-29 or $2.06 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $68.59 per barrel, while the lowest price was $68.18 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $65.01 per barrel on Dec. 25-29 or $2.55 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $65.3 per barrel and the lowest price was $64.83 per barrel on Dec. 25-29.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $66.25 per barrel on Dec. 25-29 or $2.15 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $66.54 per barrel and the lowest price was $66.08 during the reporting period.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 13:19
North American oil prices for Dec. 25-29
Oil&Gas 12:08
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 10:41
U.S. crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand
Business 09:45
U.S. oil prices climb to highest since mid-2015 on surprise output drop
Business 29 December 09:34
Oil prices near 2015 highs on tight market
Business 28 December 11:48
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 28 December 09:58
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 27 December 10:21
Four factors to affect oil prices in long term
Oil&Gas 27 December 10:19
Oil price rise underpins Canadian dollar, greenback eases
Business 27 December 10:05
Oil near June 2015 high as production cuts tighten market
Business 26 December 11:15
Oil prices fuel Iran’s equity market
Business 25 December 14:50
What is key risk to oil prices in 2018?
Oil&Gas 22 December 17:27
2017 ends on positive note for oil market, what about 2018?
Oil&Gas 22 December 11:02
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 20 December 12:55
OPEC oil basket price continues to rise
Oil&Gas 20 December 12:48
Oil rises towards $64 on UK pipeline outage, U.S. supply weighs
Business 19 December 14:33
North American oil prices down
Oil&Gas 19 December 09:57