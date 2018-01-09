Unrests in Iran could push oil prices up

9 January 2018 08:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The unrests in Iran should not have a lasting and very significant impact on the global oil market, but these tensions may have an indirect effect on oil prices, Francis Perrin, Senior Fellow at the OCP Policy Center (Rabat) and Senior Research Fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS, Paris), told Trend.

"Protests in Iran have pushed oil prices upwards in the recent days with North Sea Brent reaching $68 per barrel on Jan.4 on Asian markets. But these tensions should not have a lasting and very significant impact," said the expert.

There has been so far no negative impact on Iran's crude oil production, which is stable at 3.8 million barrels per day, exports (higher than 2 million barrels per day) and energy facilities and infrastructure, said the expert, adding that he doesn’t expect any problems in the Iranian oil and gas sector in the near future.

"We have however to take into account a possible indirect impact of Iran's internal political situation. Due to these protests and to deaths and arrests in several large Iranian cities, the Trump administration, which has already hardened its stance against Tehran, could decide to impose new sanctions against Iran," Perrin believes.

He pointed out that in about 10 days, President Trump will have to certify or not the Vienna agreement of July 2015 about the Iranian nuclear program.

"If, and it is a big if, the US decides to impose sanctions related to the energy sector, it would have a negative impact on foreign investment in Iran. As Iran is a country with a very strong oil and gas potential, delays and obstacles to foreign investment in the hydrocarbons industry and to financial flows towards Iran could push oil prices up, as it would prevent Tehran from increasing its production and exports as anticipated in the medium-term," the expert concluded.

Iran saw turmoil and political unrests over the past week, which took the lives of at least 22, including security forces.

The unrests began after some groups joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
What can soften US opposition towards Iran’s nuclear deal?
Nuclear Program 11:30
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:09
Oil prices to drop 15% in coming months
Oil&Gas 10:52
U.S. oil prices hit highest since 2015, but doubts loom over rally
Business 10:42
China testing Turkmen railway transit to Iran
Economy news 10:29
US servicemen bought babies from low-income Turkish families – media
Turkey 10:19
Iranian oil tanker burns for third day after collision off China coast
World 10:15
US energy envoy to visit Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:34
Trump plans to enforce sanctions on Iranian state television
Other News 02:39
Iranian demonstrator reportedly commits suicide in prison
Politics 8 January 23:15
U.S. security experts back Iran nuclear deal, as Trump faces deadlines
Other News 8 January 20:14
Caspian countries change principle of controlling ships
Economy news 8 January 15:27
Iran: World must prepare for possible US withdrawal from JCPOA
Politics 8 January 15:00
Unrest in Iran: ailing economy, internal strife, external influence
Commentary 8 January 14:36
What does OPEC exit strategy mean?
Oil&Gas 8 January 13:26
World oil prices to drop in Q1 2018
Oil&Gas 8 January 10:04
Oil prices edge up on lower U.S. rig count, but below recent highs
Business 8 January 09:43
Four factors to affect oil prices in long term
Oil&Gas 8 January 08:08