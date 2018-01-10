How can non-certification of nuke deal affect Iran’s oil projects?

10 January 2018 21:32 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Earthquake jolts western Iran
Society 10 January 20:39
Kazakhstan, Iran sign memorandum to facilitate tourist trips
Economy news 10 January 19:17
Trump says open to talks with North Korea: South Korea
World 10 January 19:05
Iran could greatly increase uranium enrichment, says spokesman
Nuclear Program 10 January 16:32
Iranian oil tanker in East China Sea could burn for a month
World 10 January 15:03
Italy and Iran to sign 5.0 billion euro investment agreement
Business 10 January 14:49
Iran’s state broadcaster to hold int’l tender for TV channels broadcasting on satellite
Tenders 10 January 14:17
FM: Iran, Turkey must influence Syrian regime
Turkey 10 January 14:17
Iran to hold int’l tender for TV channels broadcasting
Tenders 10 January 14:13
Kazakhstan's southern region to become important meat exporter to Iran, Bahrain
Economy news 10 January 11:00
US judge blocks Trump move to end DACA program for immigrants
World 10 January 09:02
FBI had a source inside the Trump campaign - expert
World 10 January 01:50
Turkey summons Russian, Iranian ambassadors
Turkey 9 January 21:39
Iran eyes to resume Anzali-Baku sea passenger voyages
Tourism 9 January 17:52
Two Iranian females detained while trying to leave Baku with fake IDs (PHOTO)
Society 9 January 15:41
Trump to meet lawmakers in search for immigration compromise
Other News 9 January 15:24
What can soften US opposition towards Iran’s nuclear deal?
Nuclear Program 9 January 11:30
Oil prices to drop 15% in coming months
Oil&Gas 9 January 10:52