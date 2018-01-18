Congo Republic plans to join OPEC oil cartel

18 January 2018 01:30 (UTC+04:00)

Congo Republic plans to join the OPEC oil cartel, the government said, as the former French colony presses ahead with projects that could help it become the third-largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, Reuters reports.

“The Republic of Congo has decided to accede to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),” the statement dated Jan. 11 but sent out to journalists on Wednesday.

Congo’s oil sector was badly hurt by the global dip in prices and a slowdown in its own output since 2014, but it has been rejuvenated by new projects scheduled to boost output by a quarter to 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year.

If successful, the country, where Italy’s ENI (ENI.MI) and France’s Total (TOTF.PA) are among the operators, will be the no. 3 oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, analysts say.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
OPEC basket price down
Oil&Gas 17 January 12:32
How would higher oil prices affect Iran?
Oil&Gas 17 January 11:13
OPEC basket price up
Oil&Gas 16 January 12:34
How could OPEC drown US shale in its own success?
Oil&Gas 16 January 09:49
Two geopolitical factors to affect oil prices in 2018
Oil&Gas 15 January 15:09
OPEC oil price decreases
Oil&Gas 15 January 13:08
Oil at $70/bbl not threat to global economy
Oil&Gas 15 January 10:18
OPEC’s success depends on what happens in US
Oil&Gas 13 January 12:20
OPEC daily basket price up
Oil&Gas 12 January 16:19
OPEC+ members will have to reset expectations to balance oil market
Oil&Gas 12 January 10:19
Drawing parallels between OPEC, GECF absolutely wrong – secretary general
Oil&Gas 11 January 13:58
OPEC crude oil output to rise by 0.2 million b/d in 2018
Oil&Gas 11 January 10:59
Azerbaijani ministry talks fulfillment of commitments under OPEC+ deal
Oil&Gas 9 January 13:08
OPEC basket price drops slightly
Oil&Gas 9 January 12:41
OPEC basket price drops
Oil&Gas 8 January 15:34
What does OPEC exit strategy mean?
Oil&Gas 8 January 13:26
U.N. to investigate deaths of Tanzanian peacekeepers in Congo
Other News 6 January 07:10
OPEC oil price increases
Oil&Gas 5 January 12:40