OPEC basket price down

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $67.07 a barrel on Jan.17, compared with $67.54 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

The price for March futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix dropped by 0.03 percent and stood at $69.36 per barrel, while the price for February futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil increased by 0.13 percent and amounted to $64.05 per barrel as of 03:07 (EST), Jan.18.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news