Turkish, Georgian presidents mull importance of TANAP

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Presidents of Turkey and Georgia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Giorgi Margvelashvili discussed importance of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP), the Turkish presidential administration said in a message on June 1.

Presidents Erdogan and Margvelashvili had a telephone conversation, during which the development of bilateral relations was also discussed, according to the message.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

