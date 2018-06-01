Turkish, Georgian presidents mull importance of TANAP

1 June 2018 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Presidents of Turkey and Georgia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Giorgi Margvelashvili discussed importance of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP), the Turkish presidential administration said in a message on June 1.

Presidents Erdogan and Margvelashvili had a telephone conversation, during which the development of bilateral relations was also discussed, according to the message.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Secretary General: OIC is ready to engage in Karabakh conflict’s settlement if approached by parties involved (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:44
Development plan to be submitted for oil and gas production at offshore block in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 17:39
BEOC preparing contract for drilling deep well in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 17:37
AIIB seeks to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:36
Ukraine’s ex-president: ADR’s creation was historic event for whole continent
Politics 17:36
Cargolux looking to increase presence in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:31
Cargolux positive about future co-op with Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:25
SGC to bring new breath to European gas market
Oil&Gas 17:18
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for June 4
Economy news 17:07
MP: SGC opening shows Azerbaijan reached all its goals
Oil&Gas 16:39
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits frontline units (PHOTO)
Politics 16:32
UAE research center to help promote Islamic finance in Azerbaijan
Economy news 15:57
Izetbegovic: Relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan to further develop
Politics 15:38
To attention of those wishing to get MBA education
Society 15:22
EBRD postpones loan allocation for solid waste management in Azerbaijan
Economy news 15:10
More Israeli tourists visit Turkey
Tourism 14:51
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Azerbaijan Business Center in Astrakhan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 14:47
Ministry: Turkey sees rise in number of Belarusian tourists
Tourism 14:33