U.S. asks OPEC to increase oil production

5 June 2018 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. government has asked Saudi Arabia and some other OPEC producers to increase oil production by about 1 million barrels a day, Reuters with reference to the Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The request comes after U.S. retail gasoline prices surged to their highest in more than three years and President Donald Trump publicly complained about OPEC policy and rising oil prices on Twitter.

It also follows Washington’s decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran’s crude exports that had previously displaced about 1 million barrels a day from global markets, the report said.

