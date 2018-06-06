Environmentalists keep under control oil fields in Turkmen shores of Caspian Sea

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 6

Oil fields, oil bases and oil refineries located in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea and on the coast area are under the supervision of Turkmenistan's environmental organizations, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The inspection is carried out taking into account strict compliance with requirements of the environmental legislation, through using advanced international experience and latest technologies with the so-called "closed production cycle" with minimal discharges and emissions into the environment.

Turkmenistan has joined almost all international environmental conventions, the newspaper said.

"The speedy development of industry, agriculture and population growth require development of more and more new territories, while preservation of the survivors and enhancement of the ecological well-being of the already developed ones are the most important global task," according to the report.

"The Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, where exploration of deposits, extraction, processing and transportation of hydrocarbon raw materials, is combined with existence of the richest biological self-renewing resources of international significance, also faces these problems," according to the newspaper.

For example, the Caspian is the richest reservoir in the planet for sturgeon stocks, and the migratory pathways of the birds passing through the wetlands of the Caspian ensure an abundance of migratory and wintering hunting fauna common to the entire Eurasian region.

More than 500 kilometers of the sea coast are a potential and almost year-round recreational zone, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

