Turkey becoming energy hub of region - Foreign Ministry

6 June 2018 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is becoming the energy hub of the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, commenting on the opening of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Turkish media reported June 6.

Cavusoglu noted that TANAP not only contributes to the development of the region, but also ensures the energy security of Europe.

The opening of TANAP will be held on June 12 this year.

TANAP will be laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Azernews Newspaper
