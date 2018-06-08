Energy China keen to invest in Iran’s projects: IMIDRO chief

8 June 2018 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Boeing talks on possibility of further discussions with Iranian airlines (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:38
Oil prices fall on dip in China demand, surging U.S. output
Oil&Gas 12:44
China financing $5B of projects' cost in Iran’s mining sector
Economy news 12:29
Kazakhstan keen on balancing co-op with China, Russia and US
Economy news 11:18
U.S. expands China health alert amid illness reports
US 09:37
Word Bank approves 600 mln USD in loans for China's water resource management
China 00:14
Russia, China to create joint investment fund worth $1 bln
Russia 7 June 23:06
3.5-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 7 June 22:09
U.S. reaches deal with China's phone maker ZTE - Commerce Secretary
US 7 June 18:11
Young Chinese shoppers fuelling luxury goods pick-up - Bain
China 7 June 15:41
Number of U.S. diplomats in China hit by mystery illness - State Dept
US 7 June 12:30
Argentina says in talks with China on forex swap extension
Other News 7 June 10:03
Uzbekistan announces volume of export of Peugeot cars (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 09:58
Date set for launch of sales of Azerbaijani-Iranian cars
Economy news 7 June 09:00
China says it does not want US trade frictions to escalate
China 7 June 08:23
Tehran-Zagreb ties growing: Croatian minister
Politics 6 June 19:41
China allocates Uzbekistan $250M for development of import substitution
Economy news 6 June 18:45
Lawmakers press Facebook over Chinese data sharing
US 6 June 17:29