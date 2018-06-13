SOCAR president hails launching of TANAP

13 June 2018 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

The transportation of Azerbaijani gas directly to European markets will strengthen Turkey's geostrategic position and will allow it to be an important energy hub, Rovnag Abdullayev, president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) chairman, said at the TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey’s Eskisehir.

He emphasized that TANAP will further strengthen the historic friendship and brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"We always rely on Turkey and Turkey's economy,” he noted, adding that TANAP was inaugurated on June 12 as an indicator of the two countries’ friendship and cooperation which backs up this trust.

“TANAP will further accelerate economic development of both countries and will contribute to their energy security,” he said. “On this occasion, I would like to extend my special gratitude to the government officials of Turkey and Azerbaijan, and all of our colleagues who were working for this project.”

TANAP, together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Nanotechnology helps SOCAR to increase oil production
Oil&Gas 09:29
Bahar Energy to increase water injection to reservoirs at Azerbaijan field
Oil&Gas 12 June 21:35
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey meet in Eskisehir (PHOTO)
Politics 12 June 21:00
TANAP is indicator of trust between Azerbaijan, Turkey - Erdogan
Oil&Gas 12 June 20:07
Poroshenko: Ukraine ready to receive gas from TANAP through Bulgaria, Romania
Oil&Gas 12 June 19:59
TANAP is most important project of century: Turkish minister
Oil&Gas 12 June 19:25
President Aliyev attends TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 12 June 18:43
US official: TANAP is strong additional element for energy security for Turkey, Europe
Oil&Gas 12 June 17:06
Turkish PM: TANAP - a project of peace and stability
Oil&Gas 12 June 13:37
Sefcovic hopes TAP to continue to progress with support of three countries involved (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12 June 12:03
Maros Sefcovic: TANAP’s official opening - "we are turning intentions into reality" (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12 June 10:28
SOCAR Fiber project may be integrated with other countries’ cable infrastructure (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12 June 07:23
Poroshenko to attend TANAP's launch
Business 12 June 01:19
Cavushoglu talks on Turkey’s role in implementation of TANAP
Turkey 12 June 00:15
SOCAR getting ready for e-waste management system
ICT 11 June 19:08
TAP president: Completion of TANAP important step towards energy security in Europe (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11 June 16:45
Georgian ex-FM: TANAP to supply gas not only to Turkey, but also to Europe
Oil&Gas 10 June 15:10
SOCAR: SGC to help Europe ensure energy security
Oil&Gas 10 June 11:58